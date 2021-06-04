Tennis: Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open - source

PARIS/MOSCOW: Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and has been placed into custody, a police source told Reuters on Friday.

The source did not elaborate on the reasons for her arrest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The French tennis federation (FFT) confirmed her arrest but said it could not comment further.

Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, told the RIA news agency that he had been informed of Sizikova’s detention. TASS news agency also reported that the Russian embassy in Paris had been informed of the situation.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard in Paris and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber in Moscow; Editing by Toby Davis)