Tennis: Sabalenka upsets Barty to set up Wuhan final showdown with Riske

Aryna Sabalenka moved one step closer to defending her Wuhan Open crown after dispatching world number one Ash Barty in straight sets with a 7-5 6-4 victory in the semi-final on Friday.

Barty struggled to compete with a calf injury limiting her movement and service game. She made eight double faults and was broken three times in the one hour 43 minute contest to give Sabalenka her third win over the Australian in five encounters.

Top seed Barty was forced to call for a trainer for treatment on her calf but gave due credit to Sabalenka for what was the Belarusian's 11th straight victory in Wuhan.

"I'm sure (the injury) is nothing that is too alarming. I tried to do the best that I could to protect it in a way without letting it affect my tennis too much," Barty said.

"Overall, Aryna was the better player today. She was able to control her service games a lot better. I felt at times I was hanging on a little bit.

"I had to take a lot of risks today to try to manage where I was at. I was more in the match than I deserved to be."

Unseeded American Alison Riske beat two-times champion Petra Kvitova 7-5 7-5 in the other semi-final to advance to her first Premier final.

Kvitova's poor service game saw her concede 15 break points, of which Riske converted four to win the match in straight sets despite a late fightback from the Czech who finished with 45 unforced errors.

"I always thought I was good, but I never really kind of embodied that," Riske said. "In the big moments, I wasn't really delivering.

"I feel like it's taken me a while. I had spurts of it. I'm 29, so it's about time I get something right here."

The final will be held on Saturday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)