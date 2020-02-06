Tennis: Andreescu left off Canada's singles roster for Fed Cup tie due to injury

REUTERS: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu was left off Canada's singles roster at the draw ceremony on Thursday (Feb 6) for this week's Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

Andreescu, who missed the last three months after suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, could still play doubles alongside Gabriela Dabrowski if the best-of-five tie in Biel goes the distance.

Tennis Canada named world number six Andreescu in the Canadian team last week but said the 19-year-old would only make her season debut if her knee injury had fully recovered.

Andreescu's last appearance for Canada came in last year's World Group II playoff against the Netherlands when she won the first and third rubbers to help the team to a 4-0 victory.

The winner of the Feb. 7-8 tie in Biel will qualify for the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary in April.

