Tennis-ATP cancels Swiss Indoors Basel tournament for second straight year

REUTERS: The Swiss Indoors Basel, a tournament Roger Federer has won 10 times, has been cancelled for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

The ATP 500 tournament was scheduled to be held from Oct. 25-31 after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It's disappointing that due to the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, and despite the efforts and commitment of the tournament team to find solutions, the Swiss Indoors Basel will not be going ahead in 2021," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

"We look forward to the tournament returning as one of our most celebrated indoor events in 2022."

The tournament is one of the happiest hunting grounds for Swiss Federer with the 20-times Grand Slam champion winning his first title at Basel in 2006 and also picked up the trophy when it was held the last time in 2019.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; Editing by Mike Harrison)

