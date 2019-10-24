Tennis: Auger-Aliassime pulls out of Next Gen ATP Finals with ankle injury

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime said on Thursday that he has been forced to withdraw from the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next month after injuring his ankle and would look to return in time for the Davis Cup Finals.

REUTERS: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime said on Thursday (Oct 24) that he has been forced to withdraw from the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next month after injuring his ankle and would look to return in time for the Davis Cup Finals.

The 19-year-old withdrew from this week's Vienna Open after injuring his left ankle during a practice session on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"After talking with my team and doctors, we concluded that I wouldn't be able to compete in the last two tournaments of the season," the teenager said on Instagram.

"I'm sorry I can't take part (in) the Rolex Paris Masters and the Next Gen ATP finals in Milan ... I'm planning to be fit and ready for the Davis Cup finals in November."

The Next Gen Finals is the season-ending tournament for the best players aged 21 and under and Auger-Aliassime had qualified for the tournament earlier this month.

Canada are in Group F alongside the United States and Italy at the Davis Cup Finals, which begins on Nov 18.



Advertisement