Tennis: Australia, Serbia close in on Davis Cup finals

PARIS: Former champions Australia and Serbia both took commanding 2-0 leads after the first day of qualifying for the revamped Davis Cup finals on Friday (Feb 1).

Alex De Minaur and John Millman eased to straight-set victories in Adelaide as Lleyton Hewitt's Australia dominated Bosnia, while Dusan Lajovic and Filip Krajinovic claimed wins for Serbia against Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

Advertisement

Former world number one Hewitt has been critical of the new Davis Cup format, slamming Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, whose investment group has led the changes.

The Australia captain earlier this week said it was like him "coming out asking to change things for the Champions League", but his team had little trouble on Friday.

Millman, who stunned Roger Federer at last year's US Open, brushed aside Bosnian number one Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-2, before rising star De Minaur beat Mirza Basic 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to claim his first Davis Cup win.

"It's a dream come true for me, and I'm so happy I finally was able to get a win for my country in Davis Cup," said the 19-year-old De Minaur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hewitt's decision to leave out Nick Kyrgios was vindicated as Millman also claimed his maiden point after making his debut in the 2017 semi-final loss to Belgium.

"Week in, week out on the ATP Tour, you can't emulate what it's like to play in the green and gold and play for your country," said world number 36 Millman.

"You're playing for your bench, you're playing for your country -- we don't get to do that every week."

MEDVEDEV SURVIVES SCARE

Serbia also moved to within one win of qualification despite the absence of Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, as Lajovic saw off world number 593 Sanjar Fayziev 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, before Krajinovic's 6-2, 6-4 win over Denis Istomin.

Russian youngster Daniil Medvedev survived a scare against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in their opening rubber, winning 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (6/8), 6-2 to give the visitors the lead in Biel, ahead of world number 11 Karen Khachanov's match against 362nd-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Elsewhere, Taro Daniel drew Japan level at 1-1 with China in Guangzhou by beating Zhang Ze, after Yoshihito Nishioka's shock loss to Li Zhe, while Andreas Seppi helped Italy move 2-0 in front against India.

Kazakhstan also claimed the first two points against Portugal, with Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin beating Joao Sousa and Pedro Sousa respectively.

Later on Friday, third-ranked Alexander Zverev's Germany host Hungary in Frankfurt.

Rubbers are now played in a best-of-three-set format, replacing the long-used best-of-five, with the reverse singles matches to now be played on Saturday after the doubles, shortening the ties by one day to two.

The 12 winners in qualifying this weekend will join automatic qualifiers Croatia, France, United States, Spain, Argentina and Britain in November's finals in Madrid.