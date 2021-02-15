Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Sport

Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Highlights of day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11):

Australian Open
Australian Open

Bookmark

MELBOURNE: Highlights of day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11):

11.12 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT

Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

One new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 27C forecast.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark