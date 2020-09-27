Tennis: Azarenka caught cold as French Open match suspended

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka serves the ball to Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their women's singles first round tennis match at the Suzanne Lenglen court on Day 1 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Sep 27, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Thomas Samson)
PARIS: Former world number one Victoria Azarenka complained about the playing conditions at the French Open amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her first-round match on Sunday (Sep 27).

The US Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen wearing a thick pink puffer jacket, and her opponent Danka Kovinic walked off the court after play was suspended with Belarusian Azarenka leading 2-1.

"No, it's eight degrees, I live in Florida, I'm used to hot weather," a furious Azarenka told the supervisor who asked her to wait on court until a decision was made on whether the match should continue.

Speaking to her opponent from Montenegro, Azarenka said: "Do you want to wait on court?

"No," Kovinic replied.

"No, it's ridiculous, it's too cold. What's the point? Sitting here like ducks," said Azarenka.

