Tennis: Strycova mulls one last Wimbledon before retiring

PRAGUE: Barbora Strycova said Friday (Dec 13) she was pondering the doubles title defence at Wimbledon before retiring from the sport, a move she has lately been suggesting.

"I'd love to play at Wimbledon again, it's the greatest tournament for me and if I get another chance to play there I'll be super happy," the 33-year-old world doubles number one told reporters in Prague.

The energetic Czech made the Wimbledon semi-finals in singles last year, her best singles result ever at a grand slam, and took the doubles honours together with Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.

"I'm in full training for the beginning of the season, we're flying to Australia on Dec 31," Strycova said.

"I love the country, particularly because it's warm down there and I know the people there, this will be my 17th time in Australia. So I'm looking forward to it."

Last month, Strycova parted ways with Czech coach David Kotyza, who had guided compatriot Petra Kvitova to Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014.

She said at that time that she "found it a little selfish to keep him at all costs" as her retirement is approaching.

After Australia, Strycova expects to play at Doha, which was her first tournament with Hsieh last year, and at Dubai, where they will defend the title.

Before heading south, Strycova said she would enjoy Christmas, a time of singing and breaking her diet.

"I try to cut down on eating but I push all concerns aside on Christmas Eve and I don't care how much I eat really," she said.

She also confessed a passion for TV fairy tales and Christmas tunes.

"I sing when I'm on my own -- when I'm driving to the training session in my car, I imagine I'm the best singer in the world and sing to the Christmas songs I play on my stereo."