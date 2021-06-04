Tennis: Barty limps out of French Open as Djokovic cruises through

PARIS: World number one and former champion Ashleigh Barty limped out of Roland Garros on Thursday, throwing the battle for the women's title wide open as Novak Djokovic eased into the third round for the 16th straight year.

Top seed Barty, already suffering from a left hip injury, retired injured midway through the second set of her second-round match against Poland's 45th-ranked Magda Linette.

The Australian, who won the title on her last visit to Roland Garros in 2019, left the court for medical treatment after losing the first set 6-1.

She then called it quits at 2-2 in the second set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It's heartbreaking," Barty said. "It's a miracle I got past the first round.

"We did absolutely everything we could to give myself a chance. It sucks."

The 25-year-old's withdrawal leaves the tournament already without the world's top three-ranked women's players.

World number two Naomi Osaka pulled out following a media boycott, saying she has suffered "bouts of depression" for three years.

Third-ranked Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open winner, withdrew before the event with injury.

That leaves world number four Aryna Sabalenka as the top remaining player in the draw.

- Birthday boy Nadal -

Djokovic continued his bid for a 19th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas.

The 34-year-old, who is looking to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams multiple times, won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

"I stayed concentrated. I thought the third set was very difficult for me because he lifted the level of his game," said the top seed after his 350th Grand Slam match in which he fired 31 winners.

Djokovic will face Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis for a place in the last 16.

World number three Rafael Nadal, bidding for a 14th French Open and record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, celebrates his 35th birthday by facing Richard Gasquet, a player he first met when they were 12 years old.

However, schedulers have handed the Spaniard the evening session, meaning no fans on site as the match clashes with a 9pm Covid-19 curfew.

Gasquet won his first junior clash against Nadal at the Petits As tournament in France in 1999.

Sadly for him, that was as good as it would ever get.

On the ATP Tour, Nadal has monopolised their head-to-head and leads 16-0.

"I don't have many French Opens left to play so I want to make the most of it," said Gasquet who made his debut at the tournament back in 2002.

Gael Monfils' 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat by Mikel Ymer means Gasquet would have to beat Nadal to avoid the hosts suffering their worst year in men's singles since 1968.

Roger Federer, also the winner of 20 Slams, renews his rivalry with Marin Cilic.

The Swiss star leads their head-to-head 9-1 with Cilic's only win coming in the semi-finals of the 2014 US Open when he went on to claim his only Grand Slam title.

Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, made the second round with a straight sets win against Uzbek qualifier Denis Istomin.

It was just his second win in 2021 and first at a major since losing to Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals.

Elsewhere Thursday, fourth seed Sofia Kenin, the 2020 runner-up, saw off American compatriot Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-3.

Three-time quarter-finalist and fifth seed Elina Svitolina was similarly untroubled against Ann Li of the United States, winning 6-0, 6-4.

However, ninth seed Karolina Pliskova exited at the hands of 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens as the 59th-ranked American won 7-5, 6-1.

- Alcaraz record -

At the other end of the spectrum is 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz who on Monday became the youngest player to win a match at Roland Garros since Djokovic in 2005.

If the Spaniard beats 28th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, he will be the youngest man to reach the French Open last 32 since Andrei Medvedev in 1992.

Two Italian teens made it through with 18th seeded Jannik Sinner seeing off compatriot Gianluca Mager while highly-rated Lorenzo Musetti put out Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek takes on Sweden's Rebecca Peterson.

Swiatek has hit with Nadal this week, a meeting which made her so nervous that the Pole prepared a list of helpful conversation starters should she get tongue-tied.