Tennis: Barty to skip Dubai event due to leg injury

Australian Open
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts during her Australian Open quarter final match against Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova on Feb 17, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Kelly Defina)
World No 1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Tennis Championships to continue her recovery from a left leg injury, the Australian said on Monday (Mar 1).

The 24-year-old, who also pulled out of this week's Qatar Open in Doha for the same reason, struggled with a left thigh strain throughout last month's Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

"Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," Barty said. "I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year.

"Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time."

Source: Reuters/ga

