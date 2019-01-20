Tennis: Bautista Agut upsets Cilic to make Australian quarter-finals

MELBOURNE: Roberto Bautista Agut held firm in a tense five-set duel to knock sixth seed Marin Cilic out of the Australian Open and book his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday (Jan 20).

The 22nd-seeded Spaniard captured the decisive break in the ninth game of the final set before serving out strongly to claim a 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win at Margaret Court Arena.

Bautista Agut, who knocked an injured Andy Murray out of the first round, threw his arms up in the air and roared in triumph.

The 30-year-old will face the winner of the match between Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals.

