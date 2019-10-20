Tennis: Bencic wins Kremlin Cup after sealing WTA Finals slot

MOSCOW: Swiss ace Belinda Bencic fought back from a set down to beat home star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday (Oct 20) and lift the Kremlin Cup.

The victory came a day after the 22-year-old clinched the final slot at the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, a tournament boasting record $14 million prize money.

It is the first time that Bencic has reached the WTA Finals where she will line up against Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina.

Earlier this season Bencic won the WTA event in Dubai and reached the final at the Mallorca Open.