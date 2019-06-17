Tennis: Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime beaten by Berrettini in Stuttgart final

STUTTGART, Germany: Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime's wait for a maiden ATP title was extended on Sunday (Jun 16) as the teenager was beaten by Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final.

The 18-year-old has risen to 21st in the world rankings this season, but fell to his third defeat from as many finals, as Berrettini won 6-4, 7-6 (13/11).

The victory in the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up was the 30th-ranked Berrettini's third title, after triumphs on clay in Gstaad last year and Budapest in April.

Auger-Aliassime is one of a number of Canadian youngsters climbing through the tennis ranks, including Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu.

He saw five set points come and go in the second-set tie-break, before the 23-year-old Berrettini -- the first Italian grass-court finalist since Andreas Seppi at Eastbourne in 2011 -- took his third match point.