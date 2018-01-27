Tennis: Chung Hyeon reveals blisters that cut short match with Federer

Tennis fans were shocked when South Korean Chung Hyeon dropped out of an Australian Open semi-final with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, but that's because they did not see the extent of the blisters that forced Chung out of the match.

There were high hopes for the bespectacled 21-year-old, who had stunned six-times Melbourne champion Novak Djokovic with a fourth-round victory.



But on Thursday, defending champion Federer led 6-1, 5-2 and was in full control when Chung retired with foot blisters, bringing the curtain down on a breakout tournament for the South Korean.

A sports commentator said: "I'm surprised, if it's just blisters, that he's not going to see it through to the end."

But these were no ordinary blisters.

South Korea's Chung Hyeon reacts after retiring against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's singles semi-finals match. (Photo: AFP)

Perhaps feeling the need to justify quitting the much-anticipated match, Chung posted on Instagram a photo of the vile blisters that dashed his hopes of advancing in the tournament.



Chung wrote: "Tonight, I tried very hard to bring my utmost energy to the tennis court as usual. However, I had to make a tough decision given that I cannot compete 100% against Roger, in front of many tennis fans.

"Please understand. I wish all the best luck for @rogerfederer in the finals."







Nicknamed "The Professor" due to his trademark glasses, Chung earlier said he retired because his blisters were "red raw".

Despite the anti-climax, he said it was a great experience and he was "really honoured" to be on the same court as Federer.

"I enjoyed the two weeks, on court and off court. I'm just really happy," he said.

Federer said: "In the second set, I could feel he was getting a bit slower, fighting with the blister. It hurts a lot.

"It's better to stop, that's why this one feels bittersweet. Credit to him for trying so hard again today."