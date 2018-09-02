Tennis: Cibulkova upsets Kerber to reach US Open's fourth round

NEW YORK: Fourth seed Angelique Kerber's bid for consecutive Grand Slam titles ended when 29th seed Dominika Cibulkova defeated the German 3-6 6-3 6-3 in the U.S. Open third round on Saturday.

Momentum shifted firmly in feisty Cibulkova’s favour in the third set when she broke to take a 4-2 lead and held for 5-2.

The Slovakian fell to the ground and let out a scream when Kerber sent a backhand wide to end a quality match between two of the game’s premier counter-punchers.

The speedy 5 foot 3 inch Cibulkova was strongest in the longer rallies, nimbly moving across the court to extend points during the two-hour 13 minute affair at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Kerber, who won Wimbledon in July, was the latest favourite to be knocked out of the women's singles at Flushing Meadows after top seed Simona Halep and second seed Caroline Wozniacki.

