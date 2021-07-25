Tennis: Defending champion Andy Murray out of Olympics singles with injury

TOKYO: Two-time defending Olympic tennis champion Andy Murray withdrew Sunday from the men's singles tournament due to a muscle injury, Team GB said in a statement.

Murray, 34, won will stay in Tokyo to play doubles with Joe Salisbury. The pair won their opening match of the competition on Saturday.

"I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe," Murray said in a statement.

