Tennis-Defending champion Halep withdraws from Wimbledon with calf injury

LONDON: Defending women's singles champion Simona Halep has pulled out of Wimbledon due to injury, the world number three Romanian said on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," the 29-year-old, who won the title when Wimbledon was last held in 2019, said on Instagram.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis)