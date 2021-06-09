Tennis-Defending champion Zwiatek knocked out in French Open quarter-finals

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the French Open when she suffered a 6-4 6-4 defeat against Greek Maria Sakkari on Wednesday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2021 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her quarter final match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The 20-year-old Pole, who had won her 22 previous sets at Roland Garros, took an off-court medical timeout at 0-2 in the second set.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

