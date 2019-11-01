Tennis: Dimitrov eases past Garin to reach Paris semi-finals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Grigor Dimitrov's solid run at the Paris Masters continued when the Bulgarian saw off Chile's Cristian Garin 6-2 7-5 to reach the semi-finals on Friday (Nov 1).

Dimitrov, who had been struggling since being beaten in the US Open semi-final in September, overcame a second-set wobble to set up a meeting with either world number one Novak Djokovic or Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Dimitrov made a quick start as he broke Garin in his first service game. The Bulgarian bagged the opening set with another break in the eighth game as nerves got the better of Garin who was contesting his first Masters quarter-final.

Dimitrov moved 2-0 up in the second set but Garin hit back with his first break of the match to level for 2-2 and he stole the 28-year-old's serve again to lead 5-4.

Dimitrov, however, broke straight back and wrapped it up on Garin's serve on his first match point.

Later on Friday, France's Gael Monfils will snatch the remaining ticket for the season-ending APT Finals if he beats Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Should he fail, Italian Matteo Berrettini, who was eliminated in the second round here, will earn the spot for the Nov 10-17 event at the O2 in London.

Rafael Nadal, who will take over as world number one on Monday, takes on local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last match of the day at Bercy.

