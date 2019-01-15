Tennis: Djokovic clobbers qualifier Krueger to reach second round

MELBOURNE: Top seed Novak Djokovic looked every inch the Australian Open favourite as he comfortably beat American qualifier Mitchell Krueger 6-3 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round on Tuesday (Jan 15).

Soaking up the Rod Laver Arena limelight, the Serb moved superbly in his Melbourne Park opener and hit 42 winners to wrap up the one-sided clash in little more than two hours.

Advertisement

Despite the scoreline, the 230th-ranked Krueger hardly disgraced himself and broke Djokovic in the third game of the first set.

That was as good as it got for the American, as Djokovic coasted to an easy victory. The Serb will continue his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the man he beat for the 2008 trophy.

