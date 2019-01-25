Tennis: Djokovic destroys Pouille to set up Nadal showdown

MELBOURNE: A rampant Novak Djokovic completed a stunning 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Lucas Pouille on Friday (Jan 25) to storm into his seventh Australian Open final and set up a mouthwatering title match with Rafa Nadal.

The six-times champion was at his devastating best in the one hour and 23 minute procession as he gave the hapless Pouille a brutal lesson in Grand Slam tennis and extended his perfect semi-finals record to 7-0 at Melbourne Park.

Attacking the lines with machine-like precision, Djokovic broke the 28th-seeded Frenchman seven times yet never looked in danger of conceding a break point.

Top seed Djokovic claimed the match on the second match point when Pouille netted and the Serb will face Nadal in search of a record seventh title in Melbourne.

