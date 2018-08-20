Tennis: Djokovic downs Federer to win long-sought Cincinnati crown

CINCINNATI: Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday (Aug 19) to win the Cincinnati title and complete his collection of all nine trophies at the elite Masters 1000 level.

The 31-year-old Serb, who had lost five prior finals in Cincinnati, improved his record over longtime rival Federer to 24-22, denied the iconic world number two a 99th career trophy.

Seven-time Cincinnati champion Federer lost for the first time in a final here and was also broken after holding serve at the event for 100 consecutive games.