Tennis: Djokovic pulls out of Miami to spend time with family

REUTERS: World number one Novak Djokovic will delay his comeback to the ATP Tour following a muscle injury after deciding to skip the Miami Open starting next week to spend more time with his family.

Djokovic sustained a muscle tear that hindered him during his successful Australian Open title defence last month and the 33-year-old planned to return at Miami before playing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 Serbia Open.

"Dear fans, I'm very sorry to announce that this year I won't travel to Miami to compete," Djokovic tweeted.

"I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year."

Rafa Nadal also decided to skip the Mar 22 to Apr 4 Masters 1000 event to recover from a back injury, while Roger Federer will not be present as he works his way back to full fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months.

