Tennis: Dominant Nadal eases past Carreno Busta into fourth round

MELBOURNE: Spain's Rafa Nadal was at his dominant best against Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday (Jan 25), brushing aside his compatriot 6-1 6-2 6-4 to move into the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Top seed Nadal has not been beaten by a fellow countryman since losing to Fernando Verdasco at Melbourne Park in 2016, and extended his winning streak against Spanish players to 18 matches with his win over 30th-ranked Carreno Busta.

Nadal, bidding for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, faced no break points and struck 42 winners to just seven unforced errors in the one hour and 38 minute contest on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal sealed the victory after Carreno Busta sent a backhand return into the net, setting up a meeting with either Australian Nick Kyrgios or Russian 16th seed Karen Khachanov.

