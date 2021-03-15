Tennis: Dubai winner Muguruza up to 13th in the world

PARIS: Spain's Garbine Muguruza rose three places to 13th in the WTA rankings on Monday (Mar 15) after winning the Dubai Open at the weekend.

Former French Open and Wimbledon champion Muguruza ended a two-year title drought on Saturday by beating unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Australian Ashleigh Barty remains top but American Jennifer Bardy, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Pole Iga Swiatek drop one spot.

Belgian Elise Mertens, who lost in the semi-final to Muguruza, moves above Britain's Johanna Konta to 17th.

WTA rankings as of Mar 15:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9186 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7835

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 7255

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5760

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5370

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5205

7. Serena Williams (USA) 4915

8. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4815

9. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4735

10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4571

11. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4505

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4260

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4235 (+3)

14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3765 (-1)

15. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3665 (-1)

16. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3570 (-1)

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3310 (+1)

18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3206 (-1)

19. Madison Keys (USA) 3075

20. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2957