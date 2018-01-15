Tennis: Edmund out-guns Anderson for first round shock

MELBOURNE: Britain's Kyle Edmund outfought Kevin Anderson over nearly five hours to send the 11th seed tumbling out of the Australian Open 6-7(4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round on Monday (Jan 15).

The world number 49 twice needed to come from a set down to force a deciding fifth set, where again he battled back from a break down to set up a second round clash with Uzbek Denis Istomin.

Big-serving South African Anderson sent down his usual barrage of aces and showed no shortage of fight himself but was ultimately undone as Edmund fired back winner after winner.

The 23-year-old Briton had treatment on his right shoulder in the fifth set but showed no signs of any injury in the closing stages, sealing his victory with another thunderous forehand winner.

