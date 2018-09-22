Tennis: Experience tells as Simon brushes past Albot in Metz semi

METZ, France: Frenchman Gilles Simon reached his 21st career final when he beat the Moldovan Radu Albot in two sets (6-3, 6-1) in the Metz Open on Saturday (Sep 22).

Simon, who has already reached the final in Metz three times and won twice, cruised to victory over an opponent appearing in his first ATP semi-final.

Simon had two break points in the fourth game of the first set, but Albot saved both. Two games later, Simon broke to love and went on to win the set in 36 minutes.

Simon then broke in the opening game of the second set, and raced to victory, delayed only by a 10-minute final game, which included six deuces before the French veteran broke serve.

In the final he will chase his 14th tour title against either top-seeded Japanese Kei Nishikori or German qualifier Matthias Bachinger.