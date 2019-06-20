Tennis: Federer clash beckons for Bautista Agut after win over Gasquet

HALLE WESTFALEN, Germany: Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut eased past France's Richard Gasquet in straight sets on Thursday (Jun 20)to set up a potential quarter-final clash with Roger Federer at the ATP 500 tournament in Halle.

Seventh seed Bautista, who reached the semi-finals in Halle last year before pulling out with injury, sauntered to a 6-1, 6-4 second-round victory over Gasquet.

He will next play the winner of Thursday's headline game, which pits Federer against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Spaniard has never beaten Federer, and has taken just one set from their eight meetings.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini continued his good form in Germany with a comeback win over compatriot Andreas Seppi.

Berrettini, who was crowned champion in Stuttgart last week, came from behind to beat Seppi 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and secure a quarter-final clash with third seed Karen Khachanov.

Second seed and home favourite Alexander Zverev is also looking to make the last eight when he plays American Steve Johnson later on Thursday.

Zverev plays despite a minor knee injury which he picked up during the first round and which forced him to pull out of the doubles draw earlier this week.