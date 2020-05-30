Tennis: Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete, says Forbes

REUTERS: Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic knocked soccer's Lionel Messi off top spot, according to the annual Forbes list released on Friday.

The Swiss tennis great, owner of a men's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, earned US$106.3 million in the last 12 months, including US$100 million via endorsements, to move up four places and become the first player from his sport to top the list.

Soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo (US$105 million), Messi (US$104 million) and Neymar (US$95.5 million) and American basketball player LeBron James (US$88.2 million) rounded out the top five.

"The coronavirus pandemic triggered salary cuts for soccer stars Messi and Ronaldo, clearing the way for a tennis player to rank as the world's highest-paid athlete for the first time," said Kurt Badenhausen, senior editor at Forbes.

"Roger Federer is the perfect pitchman for companies, resulting in an unparalleled endorsement portfolio of blue-chip brands worth US$100 million a year for the tennis great."

Japan's Naomi Osaka (US$37.4 million), who was ranked 29th on the list, surpassed fellow tennis player Serena Williams (US$36 million) as the world's highest-earning female athlete.

Osaka and Williams were the only women on the list.

Basketball players led all sports with 35 players among the top 100. American football occupied 31 spots, none higher than six-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady (US$45 million) who was ranked 25th.

Soccer was the next most represented sport with 14 players, followed by tennis (six), boxing and mixed marital arts (five), golf (four), motor racing (three), and baseball and cricket with one each.

