Tennis: Federer knocked out by Greek wunderkind Tsitsipas

MELBOURNE: Roger Federer's bid for a hat-trick of Australian Open titles was crushed on Sunday (Jan 20) as Greek wunderkind Stefanos Tsitsipas rose up to floor the Swiss master and become his nation's first Grand Slam quarter-finalist.

In a match pitting the oldest and youngest players left in the men's draw, the 20-year-old Tsitsipas overhauled Federer 6-7(11) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-6(5) under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, sparking delirium among Greek fans out in force at Melbourne Park.

Advertisement

Switzerland's Roger Federer waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after his defeat against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 20, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Jewel Samad)

Federer will rue his chances, having failed to convert any of the 12 break points he took from Tsitsipas over the course of a riveting clash laden with sparkling shot-making.

Tsitsipas will play 22nd-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the semi-finals.

