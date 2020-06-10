Tennis: Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

Sport

Tennis: Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

&quot;The Match In Africa&quot; Exhibition Match
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - "The Match In Africa" Exhibition Match - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - February 7, 2020 Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the exhibition match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MUMBAI: Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Wednesday.

Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since.

He underwent surgery on the right knee in February but said he needed another procedure after suffering a setback while rehabilitating after the initial operation.

"I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season," the 38-year-old said in a Twitter post.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark