Tennis-French Open day five

PARIS: Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT).

0908 PLAY UNDER WAY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina began her match with Ann Li of the United States on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, while Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini started his match against Argentine Federico Coria on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

World number one Ash Barty will commence proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier at 1000 GMT against Poland's Magda Linette.

Reigning champions Rafa Nadal and Iga Swiatek are also in action today along with 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE:

Curfew set to spoil birthday boy Nadal's party at French Open

Press gang: Osaka withdrawal puts spotlight on media mandate

Medvedev overcomes clay court demons at Roland-Garros, Williams survives scare

Advertisement

Two men's doubles players out of French Open after positive COVID-19 test

French Open order of play on Thursday

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)