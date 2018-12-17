Tennis: Grosjean named France Davis Cup captain

PARIS: Former world number four Sebastien Grosjean was named as the new captain of France's Davis Cup team, the national federation announced on Monday (Dec 17).

The 40-year-old takes the role ceded by Amelie Mauresmo earlier this month after she objected to the competition's new format.

Advertisement

Mauresmo, who would have been the first women's captain of France's men's tennis team, was appointed in June to take over from Yannick Noah in 2019, when the Cup will be played under a new single-week format in Madrid.

Noah led France to three Davis Cup victories but ended his third spell as captain in November with defeat to Croatia in the final.

"I am very proud to be named captain of the France Davis Cup team because I have always been very attached to the event," said Grosjean in a statement released by the federation.

As a player Grosjean won the Davis Cup with France in 2001. He also won the Paris Masters and reached three Grand Slam semi-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grosjean will also be in charge of the France men's team heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.