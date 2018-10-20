Tennis: Gulbis stuns Isner to reach first final in four years

STOCKHOLM: Former top 10 player Ernests Gulbis reached his first final in four years on Saturday (Oct 20) when he stunned top seed John Isner 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Stockholm semi-finals.

The 30-year-old Latvian, ranked 145 and who came through qualifying, has never lost a final and will bid for a seventh title on Sunday against world number 16 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 20-year-old Greek player reached his third final of 2018, beating Italian second seed Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-2.

"The key to the match was to stay patient," said Tsitsipas, who was runner-up to Rafael Nadal in the Barcelona and Toronto finals this season.

"Fabio was going for shots and the beginning of the match was really tough. I was patient in the rallies. That is how I got the win today."