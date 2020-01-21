Tennis: Halep digs deep to win tense first round match at Australian Open

Sport

Romania's Simona Halep went into the Australian Open as one of the favourites
Romania's Simona Halep went into the Australian Open as one of the favourites.
MELBOURNE: Simona Halep overcame a poor start and a fiery opponent at the Australian Open to prevail 7-6(5) 6-1 over big-hitting American Jennifer Brady in their first round encounter on Tuesday (Jan 21).

The Romanian fourth seed was broken in the very first game of the match and later took a nasty tumble during a punishing rally at 5-5 in the first set.

After a medical timeout, Halep began playing more aggressively, eventually edging out Brady in a tense tie-break to take the opening set.

A break early in the second set put Halep back in command and she clinched the match after 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Source: Reuters

