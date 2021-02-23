Tennis: Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

PARIS: World No 3 Simona Halep has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open, organisers of the WTA event announced on Tuesday (Feb 23).

The Romanian's withdrawal follows her Australian Open quarter-final loss to Serena Williams.

"Unfortunately I've decided to withdraw, I can't wait to be back in Doha next year," organisers quoted her as saying on Instagram.

She gave no reason for her absence from the Mar 1 to 6 tournament.

With Halep missing the top seeds in Qatar are world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, and Sofia Kenin, fourth in the world and winner of the Australian Open in 2020.

At Melbourne, Halep, 29, was thwarted by Williams in her bid for a maiden triumph at the year's opening Grand Slam after falling short to Caroline Wozniacki in the 2018 decider, and losing in straight sets to Garbine Muguruza in last year's semi-finals.

The 2018 French Open champion and 2019 Wimbledon winner's seven-year streak in the top 10 is the longest active run among women.