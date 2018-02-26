Tennis: Halep reclaims world number one ranking

PARIS: Simona Halep has reclaimed the world number one ranking from Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, despite pulling out of last week's Dubai Championships due to a foot injury.

Wozniacki, who was defending more points, was also absent in the United Arab Emirates. Halep is now over 400 points clear of the second-placed Dane.

Garbine Muguruza is third after reaching the semi-finals in Dubai. Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, from Ukraine, remains fourth.

WTA RANKINGS ON FEB 26, 2018



1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7,965 pts (+1)

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 7,525 (-1)

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6,175

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,480

5. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 5,080

6. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 5,000

7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,625

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,277

9. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,086 (+1)

10. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3,055 (-1)

11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,930 (+1)

12. Julia Gorges (GER) 2,910 (-1)

13. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2,813

14. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2,725

15. Madison Keys (USA) 2,703

16. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,486 (+1)

17. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2,433 (+1)

18. Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 2,405 (+1)

19. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 2,362 (+1)

20. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 2,300 (+4)