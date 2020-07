Tennis: Halep signs up for Prague, adding to US Open doubts

PARIS: World number two Simona Halep said on Wednesday (Jul 22) she will play the WTA Prague clay court tournament in August, adding further doubt to her participation in the US Open.

"Hi everyone. I can't wait to take part in the tournament in the magnificent city of Prague. See you in August," the reigning Wimbledon champion said in a video message posted by the event organisers.

The Prague tournament runs from Aug 10 to Aug 16.

Halep will also play at the Palermo clay court event from Aug 3 in what will be the first WTA competition since professional tennis was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus.

Halep has already hinted she will focus only on European events this year, wary of the health crisis in the United States which has left a question mark over the US Open in New York from August 31.

Halep's commitment to the back-to-back clay court tournaments would hint at her focussing on the rescheduled French Open which gets under way in Paris on Sep 27.

The Romanian won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2018.