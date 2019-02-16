Tennis: Halep stuns Svitolina with Qatar comeback

Sport

Tennis: Halep stuns Svitolina with Qatar comeback

Halep hits a return
Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during a semi final match of the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar on Feb 15, 2019. (Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

DOHA: Simona Halep won five games in a row in the deciding set of an astonishing match against Elina Svitolina in Doha on Friday (Feb 15) to power through to the Qatar Open final.

Seemingly down and almost out at 1-4 in the third set, world number three Halep was roared on by a large and noisy set of Romanian fans to secure a remarkable 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over the Ukrainian.

Halep said her win was "unbelievable".

"I didn't give up, I promised myself I would never give up against her again because I lost two matches very bad," said Halep.

It was her first win against the world number seven since 2017.

The Romanian will now play her 34th career final on Saturday against either Germany's Angelique Kerber or Belgium's Elise Mertens, who play in the second semi-final, also on Friday.

Source: AFP/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark