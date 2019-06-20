Tennis: Herbert battles into last eight in Halle

HALLE WESTFALEN, Germany: France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert fought back to beat Sergiy Stakhovsky 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament in Halle on Wednesday (Jun 19).

Herbert, 28, who knocked out compatriot Gael Monfils in the first round, now faces a potential last eight tie against reigning Halle champion and fourth seed Borna Coric, who plays Portugal's Joao Sousa later on Wednesday.

"This is my first time in Halle, so I am very happy," said Herbert.

Local hero Jan-Lennard Struff went down fighting against third seed Karen Khachanov in his first ever second-round appearance in Halle.

Russian Khachanov prevailed over a hard-fought three sets to beat Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and book his place in the last eight.

"I won't dwell on this defeat. I've never started the grass season this well," said Struff, who reached the semi-finals in Stuttgart last week.

Belgium's David Goffin came from behind to beat Moldovan Radu Albot 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and set up a potential quarter-final clash with home favourite Alexander Zverev.

World number five Zverev had his second round game against Steve Johnson pushed back to Thursday as he attempts to recover from a minor knee injury.

The German slipped and hurt himself during his first-round win over Robin Haase on Monday, and pulled out of the doubles draw a day later.

First seed Roger Federer is also in action on Thursday, as he takes on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round.

Second round results:

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) bt Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

David Goffin (BEL) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3