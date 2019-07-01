Tennis: Highlights from Wimbledon day one

Highlights of the opening day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):

LONDON: Highlights of the opening day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):

WAWRINKA OFF TO STRONG START

Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who was beaten by Dan Evans in the second round of the Queen's Club tournament prior to Wimbledon, wasted little time getting into top gear as he powered past qualifier Ruben Bemelmans 6-3 6-2 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut also advanced with a 6-3 6-2 6-3 win over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

Home hope Heather Watson was the first Briton through to the second round with a 7-6(3) 6-2 win over American teenager Caty McNally.

KEYS, SVITOLINA STROLL INTO SECOND ROUND

Madison Keys, seeded 17th, made short work of Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum winning 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round while Elina Svitolina handed Australia's Daria Gavrilova a bagel en route to a 7-5 6-0 victory.

PLAY UNDER WAY AT WIMBLEDON

Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around the 20 degrees Celsius mark and a forecast high of 22C.

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic begins the defence of his title on Centre Court against German Philipp Kohlschreiber at 1200 GMT.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Alison Williams)