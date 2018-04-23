Tennis: India tennis star Mirza announces pregnancy

NEW DELHI: Grand Slam-winning Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday (Apr 23) announced that she is pregnant, but did not say if this meant the end of her injury-prone career.

Mirza and her husband, former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, posted a picture on their Twitter accounts of a baby vest and a feeding bottle between two T-shirts bearing their names.

It was accompanied by the hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan tweeted back his "congratulations".

The three-time Grand Slam doubles winner had said earlier this month that any child she had would bear the Mirza-Malik surname and that Shoaib wanted a daughter.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since October with a knee injury. She has slipped from number one in the world doubles ranking - the first for an Indian woman - to 24.

Mirza has won at least one medal at every Asian Games since 2006 and expressed hope in January of competing in this year's event in Indonesia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mirza in 2005 became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title. She reached the fourth round of the US Open in the same year, and by 2007 was among the women's top 30.

But a wrist injury ended her singles dream and she focused on doubles tennis. A partnership with Swiss great Martina Hingis produced three Grand Slam titles.