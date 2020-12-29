Tennis-Indian Wells postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

LOS ANGELES: The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells that was scheduled to be held in California in March has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, tennis governing body ATP said on Tuesday.

The event, which is sometimes called the sport's "fifth major" after the four Grand Slam tournaments, was canceled in March of this year in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Due to the impact of COVID-19, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will not be held on its customary dates in March," ATP said in a statement.

"Alternative dates are being assessed for the tournament to potentially take place later in the year."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)