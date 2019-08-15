Tennis: Injury-plagued Kokkinakis handed final US Open wildcard

NEW YORK: Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, the injury-plagued world number 212, was on Wednesday (Aug 14) handed the final wildcard for this year's US Open which gets underway in New York on Aug 26.

Kokkinakis, 23, reached a career high of 69 in 2015 but his progress has stalled due to a series of injuries in recent years.

Despite that, he famously defeated Roger Federer in the second round of the Miami Masters in 2018.

Kokkinakis has played in the main draw at the US Open on two occasions, losing in the first round in 2015 and 2017.

He benefits from a reciprocal agreement between the US and Australian federations which reserve a wildcard spot in their respective Grand Slam events for a player from each nation.

