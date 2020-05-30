Tennis: Italian Fognini undergoes surgery on both ankles

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: World number 11 Fabio Fognini underwent surgery on both ankles on Saturday to cure a long-standing problem.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old Italian said he had hoped the two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic will have improved his situation.

"I've been having a problem with my left ankle for three and a half years now and it's an issue I've learnt to cope with," Fognini said. "Then my right ankle started playing up in the last two years as well.

"After a medical examination and a long discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery on both ankles. I believe it's the right thing to do while the Tour is on an enforced break. I will have surgery today."

No professional tournaments have been played since the start of March because of the pandemic, and the ATP Tour has been suspended until at least the start of August.

