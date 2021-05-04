Tennis: Italian Open to have spectators from last-16 onwards

ROME, Italy: This year's Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome will have 25per cent capacity crowds from the last-16 stage onwards, Sport Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali said on Tuesday (May 4).

The May 8 to May 16 event will feature COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing, face masks and sanitisers.

"It is the responsibility of the local health authorities to define the details of the operational aspects useful for a better implementation of the measures for the prevention and containment of the infection," Vezzali said in the statement.

The Coppa Italia football final between Juventus and Atalanta on May 19 will have fans present, with 20 per cent of the stadium capacity open to the public.