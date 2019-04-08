Tennis: Keys downs Wozniacki to win Charleston Open

CHARLESTON: Madison Keys claimed the first clay court title of her career on Sunday (Apr 7) with a straight sets defeat of Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the Charleston Open.

World number 18 Keys, who had not reached a WTA final since her defeat to Sloane Stephens at the US Open in 2017, took 1hr 46 min to complete a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win over Danish fifth seed Wozniacki.

It marked the fourth title of Keys career and her first since winning at Stanford in 2017.

Her win also completed a superb week in South Carolina, where she defeated three Grand Slam champions - Jelena Ostapenko, Stephens and Wozniacki - to take the title.

After winning a close opening set on a tiebreak, Keys took control of the second set with a stroke of good fortune.

A netcord earned her a break to go 4-2 up, and from there she was not going to surrender the initiative and duly closed out the set to complete the win.

