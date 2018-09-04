Tennis: Keys returns to US Open quarter-finals

NEW YORK: Last year's runner-up Madison Keys returned to the US Open quarter-finals on Monday (Sep 3) with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.

American 14th seed Keys, who was defeated by compatriot Sloane Stephens in the 2017 championship match, fired 25 winners to Cibulkova's seven.

The 23-year-old will face either former champion Maria Sharapova or Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the semi-finals.

"I am really glad I got the win," said Keys after reaching her third Grand Slam quarter-final of the season.

"Dominika is a good player so even though I was a set and 2-0 ahead, it wasn't surprising that she would come back and win a few games.

"So I just had to focus on getting some first serves in and wait for the right ball."

