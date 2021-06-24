Tennis-Knee issue a long-term concern for Konta

Britain's Johanna Konta said she might have to deal with a knee issue for the rest of her career after not paying attention to the injury early on.

REUTERS: Britain's Johanna Konta said she might have to deal with a knee issue for the rest of her career after not paying attention to the injury early on.

After winning this month's Nottingham Open, Konta was forced to pull out of Wimbledon tune-up events in Birmingham and Eastbourne because of a tendon issue in her right knee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think at the beginning I didn't really acknowledge that there was something going on," the world number 30 told British media on Wednesday. "It took way too long on my behalf to address it properly and by that time it was a significant thing.

"Tendon issues are not simple. They don't follow any specific blueprint on rest, recovery, rehabilitation and then you're back good to go. It's basically just management.

"Will it be part of the rest of my career? Possibly. I do think I have more longer stretches of it being very good and pain free. But I do think I'm going to be managing this for quite some time."

Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in its usual slot this year with the main draw starting on June 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)